Wedbush Maintains Pegasystems (PEGA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Wedbush maintained coverage of Pegasystems (NasdaqGS:PEGA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.81% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pegasystems is $64.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.59 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.81% from its latest reported closing price of $65.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pegasystems is 1,698MM, a decrease of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pegasystems. This is an increase of 160 owner(s) or 20.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEGA is 0.27%, an increase of 5.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 110.58% to 119,855K shares. The put/call ratio of PEGA is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,050K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,174K shares , representing an increase of 46.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 38.47% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,038K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares , representing an increase of 70.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 95.93% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,973K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,987K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 43.39% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,614K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 36.21% over the last quarter.

Bares Capital Management holds 3,543K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006K shares , representing an increase of 43.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGA by 13.72% over the last quarter.

