Wedbush Maintains Maze Therapeutics (MAZE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Wedbush maintained coverage of Maze Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:MAZE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.71% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Maze Therapeutics is $38.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.71% from its latest reported closing price of $28.56 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maze Therapeutics. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAZE is 0.85%, an increase of 20.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 39,487K shares. The put/call ratio of MAZE is 2.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trv Gp Iv holds 6,074K shares representing 13.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 4,567K shares representing 10.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,129K shares , representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAZE by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 4,120K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,949K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,269K shares , representing an increase of 17.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAZE by 33.32% over the last quarter.

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 2,486K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

