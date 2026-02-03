Wedbush Initiates Coverage of TaskUs (TASK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2026, Wedbush initiated coverage of TaskUs (NasdaqGS:TASK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.01% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for TaskUs is $16.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 51.01% from its latest reported closing price of $10.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TaskUs is 1,303MM, an increase of 13.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in TaskUs. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TASK is 0.19%, an increase of 12.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.11% to 27,816K shares. The put/call ratio of TASK is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 10,095K shares representing 28.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Think Investments holds 3,735K shares representing 10.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 1,536K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares , representing an increase of 14.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 16.52% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 997K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Calamos Advisors holds 725K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

