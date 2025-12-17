Wedbush Initiates Coverage of D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Wedbush initiated coverage of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.05% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for D-Wave Quantum is $37.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.04 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 59.05% from its latest reported closing price of $23.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for D-Wave Quantum is 117MM, an increase of 384.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in D-Wave Quantum. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 21.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBTS is 0.09%, an increase of 19.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.94% to 203,295K shares. The put/call ratio of QBTS is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 13,648K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,701K shares , representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 44.41% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 12,090K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares , representing an increase of 84.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 79.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,827K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,054K shares , representing an increase of 31.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 150.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,528K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,412K shares , representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 3.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,144K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,826K shares , representing an increase of 32.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 187.92% over the last quarter.

