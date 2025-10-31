WEC Energy Q3 Earnings Beats Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WEC Energy Group WEC reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of 83 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 5%. The bottom line also increased 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s 76 cents.

WEC’s Revenues

Operating revenues of $2.10 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.0 billion by around 4.9%. The top line also increased 12.9% from $1.86 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

WEC Energy Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | WEC Energy Group, Inc. Quote

Highlights of WEC’s Earnings Release

Retail deliveries of electricity, excluding the iron ore mine in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, increased 1.9% year over year.



Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers increased 1.1% in the third quarter, while that of large commercial and industrial customers, excluding the iron ore mine, rose 2.5%.



On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity, excluding the iron ore mine, increased 1.8%.



Total operating expenses were $1.6 billion, up 11.8% from the year-ago level of $1.48 billion. This was due to the higher cost of sales and an increase in other operating and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $449.6 million, up 17.2% from $383.7 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The company incurred an interest expense of $223.6 million, up 9.5% from the prior-year level of $204.2 million.

WEC’s Financial Position

As of Sept. 30, 2025, WEC had cash and cash equivalents of $51.1 million compared with $9.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had a long-term debt of $17.67 billion compared with $17.18 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities during the first nine months of 2025 was $2.95 billion compared with $2.63 billion in the year-ago period.

WEC’s Guidance

WEC reaffirmed its 2025 earnings projection in the range of $5.17-$5.27 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $5.23, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



WEC Energy expects to invest $36.5 billion in the 2026-2030 period, which supports 7-8% long-term EPS growth. The company will finance it through cash generated from operations, and by issuing new debt and equity.

