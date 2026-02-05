WEC Energy Group, Inc. Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $316.6 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $453.5 million, or $1.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, WEC Energy Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $465.3 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $2.537 billion from $2.284 billion last year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

