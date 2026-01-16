WEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $108.40, changing hands as high as $108.53 per share. WEC Energy Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WEC's low point in its 52 week range is $96.74 per share, with $118.185 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.55. The WEC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

