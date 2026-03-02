Webull Scheduled to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Webull Corporation BULL is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter and 2025 earnings on March 4, after market open.



In the last reported quarter, BULL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were aided by an increase in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, which indicates a decline of 28.6% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate has been unchanged over the past seven days.



The consensus estimate for full-year earnings of 23 cents indicates a rise of 9.5% from the previous year.



The consensus estimate for total quarterly sales is pegged at $1.60 million. The consensus estimate for 2025 sales is pegged at $565.8 million.

Factors Likely to Influence Webull’s Q4 Results

Similar to the previous quarters of 2025, the company’s trading revenues in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have benefited from increased customer assets and heightened equity market volatility.



The company’s new product offerings, like artificial intelligence (AI) tools and crypto futures, are expected to have resulted in increased user engagement, enhanced retention and product stickiness, and created new, higher-margin revenue sources like subscriptions and advanced suite use, thereby lifting BULL’s transaction revenues.



Typically, a diversified suite that includes equities, crypto trading, AI tools and futures gives users reasons to stay on the platform long term. Thus, higher retention is expected to have translated into steadier funded account growth and higher assets under management (AUM) — both of which are likely to have contributed positively to BULL’s fourth-quarter interest income, trading fees and subscription sales.

Earnings Whispers for Webull

Per our quantitative model, it cannot be conclusively predicted whether Webull will be able to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings this time around. This is because it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Webull has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q4 Performance of Finance Stocks

Blackstone’s BX fourth-quarter 2025 distributable earnings of $1.75 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. The figure rose 4% from the prior-year quarter.



BX’s results benefited from a rise in AUM. However, a decrease in quarterly segment revenues and higher GAAP expenses were the undermining factors.



Invesco’s IVZ fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. The bottom line increased 19.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were aided by an increase in adjusted revenues. Also, growth in the AUM balance to record levels supported the results. However, an increase in adjusted operating expenses was a headwind for Invesco.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blackstone Inc. (BX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Webull Corporation (BULL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.