Webull Corporation Q2 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Webull Corporation (BULL) released Loss for its second quarter of -$518.9 million

The company's earnings totaled -$518.9 million, or -$1.20 per share. This compares with -$22.7 million, or -$0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 46.3% to $131.5 million from $89.9 million last year.

Webull Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

