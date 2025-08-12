Webtoon (WBTN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Webtoon Entertainment (WBTN) reported $348.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $341.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +250%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Monthly Active Users (MAU) : 156.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 159.76 million.

: 156.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 159.76 million. Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Japan : 22.6 million versus 23 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 22.6 million versus 23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Rest of World : 110.5 million versus 109.6 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 110.5 million versus 109.6 million estimated by two analysts on average. Monthly Paying Users (MPU) - Korea : 3.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.49 million.

: 3.4 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.49 million. Monthly Paying Users (MPU) - Japan : 2.3 million compared to the 2.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.3 million compared to the 2.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. Monthly Paying Users (MPU) : 7.4 million compared to the 7.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7.4 million compared to the 7.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. Paying Ratio - Korea : 14.9% versus 14.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 14.9% versus 14.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Paying Ratio - Japan : 10% compared to the 10.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10% compared to the 10.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Paying Ratio - Rest of World : 1.5% versus 1.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.5% versus 1.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Paid Content Revenue : $274.91 million versus $274.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $274.91 million versus $274.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- IP Adaptations Revenue : $28.14 million compared to the $23.8 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $28.14 million compared to the $23.8 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Advertising Revenue: $45.22 million compared to the $43.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Webtoon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Webtoon here>>>

Shares of Webtoon have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.