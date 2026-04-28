Webster Financial Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income applicable to common stockholders of $239.3 million, or $1.50 per share, compared to $220.4 million, or $1.30 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Net interest income for the quarter was $634.4 million, compared to $612.2 million last year. Non-interest income was $101.5 million, compared to $92.6 million last year.

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