Webster Financial Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corporation (WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, reported first quarter net income available to common stockholders of $212.2 million, or $1.23 per share, compared to $216.8 million, or $1.24 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.35 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.41, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income was $567.7 million compared to $595.3 million, prior year. Total non-interest income was $99.4 million compared to $70.8 million. Analysts on average had estimated $616.79 million in revenue.

