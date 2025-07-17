Webster Financial Corp. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $251.70 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $175.49 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Webster Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $251.70 Mln. vs. $175.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $1.03 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.