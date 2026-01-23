Webster Financial Corp. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $248.70 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $171.76 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Webster Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $254.7 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $1.01 billion from $995.08 million last year.

Webster Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $248.70 Mln. vs. $171.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.01 Bln vs. $995.08 Mln last year.

