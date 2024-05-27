News & Insights

Webjet Director Amplifies Stake with Vested Options

May 27, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

John Guscic, a director at Webjet Limited, has significantly increased his direct stake in the company by exercising 1.5 million vested options at an exercise price totaling A$4.62 million. The transaction has not only altered his direct and indirect interest in the company but also involved entering into a structured option and financing agreement with UBS AG referencing these newly acquired shares. This change in director’s interest has been officially reported to the ASX in accordance with the listing rules.

