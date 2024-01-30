Web3 Platform Galaxis Gives Community Building A Shot In The Arm

Crypto’s meme culture is strong. But memes, no matter how humorous or share-worthy, aren’t the only form of fuel powering the industry’s thriving communities. An independent streak, natural distrust of authority, and interest in technology are the key hallmarks of Web3’s body politic, a collective made up of investors, developers, gamers, traders, and just plain old ordinary users who are sick and tired of the Web2 way of doing things.

Many of the world’s biggest brands cannot reasonably say that their audience is as invested, passionate and loyal as the ones that spring up around projects like CryptoPunks, Dogecoin, BAYC and MakerDAO, or the big blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. If you could bottle the humour, spirit and fanaticism of Web3 users, you could name your price.

Galaxis isn’t seeking to bottle anything but it has put together a compelling package in the form of a community-centric engagement platform pitched at brands, sportspeople, musicians and indeed any person or group keen to grow an audience. Set to launch before the end of Q1, Galaxis is on a mission to redefine how digital collectibles are used and enjoyed, and how communities grow from the ground up.

Empowering Communities with Web3 Tech

Galaxis is the brainchild of András Kristóf and Ben Ong, blockchain OGs and serial entrepreneurs; while the former was responsible for bringing the first Bitcoin ATM to Asia, Ong co-founded NFT collectible startup Ether Cards, a venture that came to prominence during the 2021 NFT gold rush. The co-founders’ various ventures crisscross the worlds of art, sport, music, film, and gaming, and having sold over 225,000 NFTs and generated more than 32,000 ETH in secondary markets, their track records lend credibility to Galaxis out of the gate.

Their latest decentralized platform came into being after the pair identified a gap in the market, specifically around community building and engagement. While the crypto world continually demonstrates an unerring ability to spawn awesome communities, there was no dedicated platform for building one. Until now.

The vision of Kristóf and Ong is to empower any person or project to grow their audience by utilizing blockchain tech. Recognizing that communities invest more emotional capital in projects that provide tangible rewards, Galaxis enables the issuance of NFT-based membership cards that can be customized for distinct audiences. These cards can be programmed to offer a range of exclusive utilities and features and IRL experiences like meet-and-greets, concert/sport tickets and exclusive merchandise.

Galaxis’ intuitive no-code interface makes it accessible to anyone regardless of their technical proficiency, representing a democratization of digital collectible creation and distribution. As well as membership cards, communities can have their own vaults/treasuries containing digital goods and a marketplace for safe trading. The Galaxis fungible token ($GLX), meanwhile, facilitates payments and voting and is available on Ethereum and Polygon.

An Uncompromising View of User Privacy

Rather than being aimed squarely at the Web3 community, Galaxis aims to be a broad church. Anyone interested in building a community (or any fan who wants to be rewarded for their loyalty) can jump-start their efforts through the platform. While Web2 audience building was very much about data capture/exploitation (Facebook, Google, the list goes on), Galaxis caters to those who seek to build communities without compromising user privacy: real ownership is assured without the need for unscrupulous data collection and its sneaky sale to third parties.

Ahead of its upcoming TGE, an ongoing node sale is granting users the chance to acquire the Galaxis Engines that supports the ecosystem. These nodes mine and distribute Launchkeys, which are vital for creators to start building an audience on the platform. Soon, users will be able to trade Engines and Launchkeys, too. With 50,000 engines in total and 3,010 already activated, the era of decentralized community-building is nearly upon us.

With its founders’ rich experience in NFTs and blockchain development, Galaxis stands a better-than-average chance of realizing its vision of a sustainable, rewarding, and pro-privacy community-building platform. Particularly as community is at the heart of Galaxis itself: last year, the team participated in numerous seed phrase hunts, Twitter Spaces, AMAs and industry events; it also organized a lucrative CryptoPunks giveaway called Punk Royale.

With the arrival of BTC spot ETFs, the upcoming Halving and talk of an imminent bull market, 2024 is unlikely to be a quiet year in crypto. Galaxis is shaping up to be a big part of the conversation, a project whose value proposition isn’t reliant on market speculation or hype but on the broad appeal of community-building in the digital age.

