Web3 and NFTs Explained

Matthew Bartlett, Head of NFT Community and Web3, breaks down what you should know about Web 3.0, the technology behind it, and NFTs, including the ownership process and associated fees.

We at VanEck regularly create resources to educate investors about the growing economy around digital assets and cryptocurrencies. To aid your learning, Matthew Bartlett, Head of NFT Community and Web3, has launched a series of videos to help you navigate Web 3.0 and NFTs.

What is Web 3.0?

Web 3.0 refers to the third evolution of web technologies and encompasses the decentralized applications that run on blockchain, including non-fungible tokens (“NFT”) and cryptocurrencies.

In this “Crypto Clarified” video, Matthew breaks down the evolution of web technologies since the 1990s and explains the major differences between Web 3.0 and Web 2.0.



Watch the full video here.

What is Blockchain Technology?

Blockchain technology is the backbone of Web 3.0 and refers to a transparent ledger system consisting of a series of blocks containing verified transactions. Entries are immutable, meaning they cannot be erased once placed on this distributed ledger.

Matthew compares blockchain technology to glass deposit boxes in a bank vault. A bank vault contains rows of deposit boxes. Each deposit box is made of glass, allowing people to easily view the contents of the box, although they do not have access to the box’s contents. An individual opening a deposit box will receive a key specific to that box. They do not own the box, although they now have access to the box’s contents. Similar to these glass boxes, a blockchain contains content others can see and verify, but cannot change.



Watch the full video here.

How Does NFT Ownership Work?

An NFT is a unique digital asset allowing for digital ownership through blockchain technology. NFTs are non-fungible, meaning they cannot be replicated or counterfeited and cannot be exactly equal to another NFT.

The primary current use case for NFTs is ownership of digital art, gaming and collectibles. However, Matthew also discusses new and emerging use cases for NFTs to tokenize physical assets, such as art and real estate. In other words, NFTs are beginning to have more real-world utility.



Watch the full video here.

What is Ethereum Gas?

Ethereum is one of many decentralized, open-source blockchain technology and software platforms that enables peer-to-peer, or “smart,” contracts as well as decentralized applications.

In this “Crypto Clarified” video, Matthew explains Ethereum Gas, which refers to the fee required to successfully complete a transaction on the Ethereum blockchain. These fees follow the laws of supply and demand and can vary between transactions.



Watch the full video here.

What Does Fungible in Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Mean?

Each NFT is one of a kind and references a unique entry on a blockchain. This uniqueness is what makes an NFT “non fungible” and is a key feature of its real-world utility.

On the other hand, a fungible item can be replaced by a similar object. To explain the difference, Matthew uses the example of a ten-dollar bill versus an airline ticket. A ten-dollar bill is fungible because it can be replicated with another ten-dollar bill, or by different combinations of five-dollar and one-dollar bills. Now consider an airline ticket, which has a unique confirmation code, date, time, and seat number—if someone tries to steal your seat, you can quickly show ownership of that seat with your ticket.



Watch the full video here.

