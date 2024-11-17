Web Travel Group Limited Initiates Trading Halt

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.
Web Travel Group Limited (ASX: WEB) has requested a trading halt for its shares as it prepares to manage disclosure obligations concerning potential changes to its past financial statements. This move is not expected to affect the company’s first-half 2025 results and outlook. Trading is anticipated to resume by November 20, 2024, or upon the company’s announcement release.
