Web Travel Group Limited Initiates Trading Halt

November 17, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Webjet Limited (AU:WEB) has released an update.

Web Travel Group Limited (ASX: WEB) has requested a trading halt for its shares as it prepares to manage disclosure obligations concerning potential changes to its past financial statements. This move is not expected to affect the company’s first-half 2025 results and outlook. Trading is anticipated to resume by November 20, 2024, or upon the company’s announcement release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

