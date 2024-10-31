News & Insights

Weave price target raised to $18 from $15 at Loop Capital

October 31, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

Loop Capital analyst Mark Schappel raised the firm’s price target on Weave (WEAV) to $18 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company posted strong results ahead of both consensus expectations, with broad strength exhibited across the business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Weave management’s commentary around the business was also “as upbeat as we can recall” amid a much-expanded opportunity today than just a year ago, the firm added.

