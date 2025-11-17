Weave Communications (WEAV) Price Target Decreased by 13.79% to 10.63

The average one-year price target for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) has been revised to $10.63 / share. This is a decrease of 13.79% from the prior estimate of $12.32 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.61% from the latest reported closing price of $6.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weave Communications. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEAV is 0.27%, an increase of 7.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 74,761K shares. The put/call ratio of WEAV is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crosslink Capital holds 7,077K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,099K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,243K shares , representing an increase of 14.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEAV by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Pelion holds 3,499K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,787K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEAV by 37.77% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,549K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares , representing an increase of 20.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEAV by 2.51% over the last quarter.

