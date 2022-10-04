Weave Appoints Brett White As New CEO

(RTTNews) - Weave Communications, Inc.(WEAV) said on Tuesday that it has appointed Brett White as Chief Executive Officer. He was named Interim CEO in August, after Roy Banks opted to step down due to health and family reasons.

White joined Weave as President and COO in April, after serving on the Board since June 2020.

Prior to his role at Weave, White had served as COO and CFO at wellness software provider Mindbody.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.