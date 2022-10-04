Markets
WEAV

Weave Appoints Brett White As New CEO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Weave Communications, Inc.(WEAV) said on Tuesday that it has appointed Brett White as Chief Executive Officer. He was named Interim CEO in August, after Roy Banks opted to step down due to health and family reasons.

White joined Weave as President and COO in April, after serving on the Board since June 2020.

Prior to his role at Weave, White had served as COO and CFO at wellness software provider Mindbody.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WEAV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular