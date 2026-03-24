Weatherford: Offshore & Completions Growth Drives a Durable Cycle

Weatherford International plc WFRD is positioning for a multi-year offshore recovery, supported by improving deepwater activity across key basins. Management highlighted early signs of strengthening demand in regions such as Brazil and the Gulf of America, with offshore work offering greater visibility and longer project cycles than short-cycle markets.

This trend is important because offshore exposure aligns with Weatherford’s core capabilities in tubular running services (TRS), managed pressure drilling (MPD), and completions, all of which are widely used in complex deepwater environments.

Completions Drive Mix and Margin Quality

Completions have emerged as Weatherford’s largest product line, supported by technology and manufacturing capabilities.

The business continues to deliver consistent growth, as reflected in Q4 2025, where Well Construction & Completions revenue rose 9% sequentially, driven primarily by higher completions activity.

This segment is also relatively low capital-intensive, which supports margin expansion and cash flow generation, making it central to the company’s international growth strategy.

Managed Pressure and Technology Expand the Addressable Market

Weatherford, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is extending its presence across the well lifecycle through managed pressure technologies like Modus. The company completed more than 70 jobs globally in 2025, reflecting strong adoption across geographies.

These solutions enable entry into new applications, including shallow water and performance-tier wells, broadening the company’s addressable market while complementing offshore and completions activity.

2026 Outlook Hinges on Second-Half Execution

Management expects 2026 to be a “tale of two halves,” with softer activity early in the year followed by a stronger second-half ramp driven by project start-ups in regions such as Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and the UAE.

International revenue may be flat to slightly down for the full year, but sequential growth in the second half is expected to set up a stronger 2027. Execution on mobilization, pricing discipline, and cost control will be critical during the early-year softness.

Financial Strength Supports Through-Cycle Strategy

Weatherford exited 2025 with improved financial flexibility, including net leverage of 0.42x and total liquidity of approximately $1.6 billion.

The company generated $466 million in adjusted free cash flow for the year, with a 43.7% conversion rate, reflecting improved operational efficiency and collections.

This stronger balance sheet underpins its capital allocation strategy, including dividends and share repurchases, while supporting investment in digital systems and ERP initiatives aimed at scaling operations.

Investor Focus: Timing, Cash Flow, and Margins

Near-term performance will depend on three factors: the timing of international revenue acceleration into late 2026, consistency in customer collections that influence working capital, and the company’s ability to maintain margins through cost discipline.

With offshore recovery, completions momentum, and technology-driven expansion, Weatherford is building a more durable growth profile heading into 2027 and beyond.

Peers help frame the competitive landscape as offshore and international programs build. Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT and Subsea 7 SA SUBCY appear among the industry peers shown alongside WFRD, underscoring that investors have multiple ways to express a services-cycle view, from North American-oriented exposure to more offshore-linked activity.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.