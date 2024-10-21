Weatherford International's Earnings: A Preview

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Weatherford International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77.

The market awaits Weatherford International's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.15% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Weatherford International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.74 1.44 1.4 1.22 EPS Actual 1.66 1.50 1.9 1.66 Price Change % -9.0% 6.0% 7.000000000000001% 1.0%

Tracking Weatherford International's Stock Performance

Shares of Weatherford International were trading at $85.22 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Weatherford International

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Weatherford International.

The consensus rating for Weatherford International is Buy, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $148.67, there's a potential 74.45% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NOV, Cactus and Archrock, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for NOV, with an average 1-year price target of $21.5, indicating a potential 74.77% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Cactus, with an average 1-year price target of $58.67, indicating a potential 31.15% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Archrock, with an average 1-year price target of $24.14, indicating a potential 71.67% downside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for NOV, Cactus and Archrock are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Weatherford International Buy 10.28% $514M 10.78% NOV Buy 5.88% $590M 3.58% Cactus Buy -5.05% $113.92M 5.39% Archrock Outperform 9.28% $112.24M 3.83%

Key Takeaway:

Weatherford International ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Weatherford International

Weatherford International provides diversified oilfield services across international markets for an array of oilfield types. The firm is aglobal marketleader in artificial lift and tubular running services. Other key product lines include cementing products, directional drilling, and wireline evaluation.

Weatherford International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Weatherford International's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weatherford International's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.78%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Weatherford International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Weatherford International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

