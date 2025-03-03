Wearable Devices Ltd. to Showcase Mudra Link and Dev-Kit at MWC Barcelona 2025, Highlighting XR and Smart Glasses Applications

Wearable Devices will showcase Mudra Link, a neural gesture control wristband, at MWC 2025 for XR and smart glasses applications.

Quiver AI Summary

Wearable Devices Ltd. announced its participation in MWC Barcelona 2025, showcasing its new Mudra Link, the first neural sensing wristband designed for gesture control across various operating systems including Android, macOS, and Windows. The company emphasizes the application of this technology in Extended Reality (XR) and smart glasses, allowing users to interact with digital environments intuitively through gestures, eliminating the need for external controllers. Alongside the Mudra Link, Wearable Devices will introduce the Mudra Dev-Kit program, aimed at enterprises to facilitate the development of neural control solutions. Company executives expressed excitement about expanding their audience beyond Apple products and highlighted the growing interest from consumers and industry partners in their innovative technology.

Potential Positives

The launch of the Mudra Link, the world's first neural sensing wristband, signifies a major technological advancement in gesture control, enhancing user interaction across multiple operating systems such as Android, macOS, and Windows.

The focus on Extended Reality (XR) and smart glasses applications aligns Wearable Devices with emerging technology trends, potentially attracting interest from both consumers and industry partners.

The introduction of the Mudra Dev-Kit program facilitates enterprise engagement and accelerates time to market for businesses, enabling the development of proof-of-concept projects utilizing the company's technology.

Potential Negatives

Press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, raising concerns about uncertainty and the potential for the company's actual performance to differ materially from expectations.

Potential challenges in successfully marketing products and achieving customer acceptance as highlighted in the risk factors, which could impact future revenue and growth.

Concerns about the competitive landscape, specifically regarding the nature and amount of competition in the wearable technology market, which could hinder the company's market penetration.

FAQ

What is Mudra Link and its purpose?

Mudra Link is the world's first neural sensing wristband designed for gesture control across various operating systems, including XR applications.

Where can I experience Wearable Devices' technology at MWC 2025?

You can visit Wearable Devices at Hall 5 – 5E61 from March 3 to March 6, 2025, during MWC 2025.

What is the Mudra Dev-Kit program?

The Mudra Dev-Kit program helps enterprises explore, build proofs of concept, and receive support for integrating neural band technology.

What are the benefits of using Mudra Link?

Mudra Link offers an intuitive touch-free user experience, allowing control of various devices and applications using simple hand gestures.

How does Wearable Devices' tech enhance XR and Smart Glasses?

Wearable Devices' technology enables seamless interaction with XR environments, allowing users to engage in augmented and virtual reality using natural gestures.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WLDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $WLDS stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG removed 2,172 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,734

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





The Company will demonstrate its newly launched Mudra Link across multiple operating systems alongside the Mudra Dev-Kit, with a strong focus on Extended Reality (XR) and smart glasses applications







Yokneam Illit, Israel, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), an award-winning pioneer in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based wearable gesture control technology, today announced its participation at MWC Barcelona 2025 (“MWC 2025”), the world’s leading event for mobile technology and connectivity. The Company will showcase its latest advancements in neural gesture input technology, emphasizing the role of Mudra Link, the world’s first neural sensing wristband, in XR and Smart Glasses control, alongside the Mudra Band for Apple Watch. Wearable Devices will be exhibiting at Hall 5 – 5E61, from Monday, March 3 to Thursday, March 6, 2025.





At MWC 2025, Wearable Devices invites attendees to experience the Mudra Link, the first neural gesture control wristband that enables seamless interaction across Android, macOS, and Windows devices using simple gestures like tap, swipe, pinch, and drag. With Mudra Link, users can control mobile devices, apps, and computers on any OS, offering an intuitive and touch-free user experience. More importantly, Mudra Link introduces new capabilities for controlling Smart Glasses and XR applications, allowing users to interact with augmented and virtual reality environments using natural hand gestures without the need for external controllers. This latest offering represents a major step in expanding neural gesture control beyond the Apple ecosystem, bringing Wearable Devices’ technology to a broader consumer audience.





Alongside the Mudra Link, the Company will present a new Mudra Dev-Kit program (the “MDK Program”). The MDK Program is tailor-made for enterprises looking to both explore, build proof of concepts and pilots before deciding on the final neural band product experience. The MDK Program also includes onsite support and training of technical and marketing teams, sample code, a hands-on demo day covering multiple uses cases. The MDK Program accelerates time to market and boost visibility for the final product, and builds confidence in using the Company’s latest new and novel technology.





Offir Remez, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Wearable Devices, stated, “MWC 2025 is a premier event for mobile technology, and we are excited to demonstrate how our AI-powered neural gesture control technology is revolutionizing user interactions. With the launch of the Mudra Link, we are expanding beyond Apple and bringing our technology to a wider audience across multiple platforms. Most significantly, our focus on XR and Smart Glasses opens new doors for intuitive user experiences in digital and virtual environments. We see strong interest from both consumers and industry partners and we are looking forward to seeing co-branded products shipped in volume soon.”





Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices, added, “Our vision is to redefine the way users interact with technology, and our participation at MWC 2025 is a pivotal moment for us. The introduction of Mudra Link marks a major milestone, as it allows us to offer a universal neural control solution that integrates seamlessly across platforms, particularly for the emerging XR and Smart Glasses industry. Combined with the continued success of the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, we are driving the future of AI-powered, touchless interaction for consumers worldwide.”





To book a meeting with our team and learn how you can integrate Mudra technology into your products and solutions, please fill out the form at



this link



.







About Wearable Devices Ltd.











Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer and business markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s innovative products, including the Mudra Band for iOS and Mudra Link for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming, and the rapidly expanding AR/VR/XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences. By setting the input standard for the XR market, Wearable Devices is redefining user experiences and driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.







Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer











This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits and advantages of our devices and technology; the potential of neural gesture control technology to redefine user interactions; and the interest from both consumers and industry partners in our technology and devices. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 15, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact













Michal Efraty











IR@wearabledevices.co.il







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.