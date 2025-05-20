Wearable Devices Ltd. Launches Enhanced Mudra Link Update with Gesture-Based Media Control for Mac and Windows Users

Wearable Devices released a Mudra Link update for Mac and Windows, enhancing gesture-based media controls and overall functionality.

Wearable Devices Ltd. has announced an update for its Mudra Link software, enhancing user experience on both Mac and Windows platforms. The new version introduces gesture-based Media Keys, allowing users to control media functions like play and volume using natural hand gestures without the need for physical buttons. This update also includes a firmware upgrade for better stability, an improved onboarding process, and various bug fixes. The Mudra Link's Gesture Mapper feature, previously introduced, enables users to customize gestures to control different digital actions, offering greater flexibility and accessibility across applications. Overall, this update aims to make digital interactions more intuitive and seamless, especially beneficial in immersive environments.

The new Mudra Link update introduces gesture-based Media Keys control, enhancing user experience by allowing seamless media control through natural hand gestures.

This update includes a firmware upgrade that improves stability and performance, ensuring users have a reliable experience with the product.

The Gesture Mapper feature allows for personalized control, empowering users to customize their interaction with digital devices, which can enhance productivity and accessibility.

The introduction of a streamlined onboarding experience may encourage new users to adopt the technology more easily, potentially increasing customer satisfaction and retention.

The press release emphasizes the company's reliance on "forward-looking statements," which underscores the uncertainty regarding future performance and makes it clear that actual results may differ materially from expectations.

There is no mention of concrete partnerships or endorsements that could bolster the market presence of their products, which may raise concerns about widespread acceptance and adoption by consumers.

The company does not provide specific details on the performance metrics or user feedback related to the recent update, which may lead to skepticism about the actual effectiveness of the new features introduced in the Mudra Link update.

What enhancements does the new Mudra Link update include?

The update features gesture-based Media Keys control, improved stability, a streamlined onboarding process, and various bug fixes.

How does the gesture-based Media Control work?

This feature allows users to control playback functions using hand gestures like taps or pinches instead of physical buttons.

What is the purpose of the Gesture Mapper feature?

Gesture Mapper lets users customize hand gestures for various digital actions, enhancing flexibility across apps and devices.

Is the latest Mudra Link update available for all operating systems?

The update is available for both Mac and Windows users and includes a required firmware upgrade.

Who can benefit from Wearable Devices' technology?

Wearable Devices' products are valuable for creatives, power users, and individuals needing hands-free control or enhanced accessibility.

$WLDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $WLDS stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 46,645 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,226

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,324 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,545

UBS GROUP AG removed 543 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,183

SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 267 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,328

HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 159 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,386

Yokneam Illit, Israel, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd.



(the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the release of a new Mudra Link update for Mac and Windows users. The latest version introduces significant enhancements, including support for gesture-based Media Keys control, a firmware update for improved stability, a streamlined onboarding experience, and various bug fixes.





The new Media Control feature introduces gesture-based media control to the Mudra Link neural wristband, bringing a modern twist to a familiar digital convenience. For years, media keys on keyboards have offered users quick access to playback controls like play, pause, and volume. Mudra Link now reimagines that experience - allowing users to assign natural hand gestures such as a tap or pinch to those same functions, without the need for buttons, screens, or physical contact.





This innovation gives users a faster, more seamless way to control music and video without needing to reach for a phone, keyboard, or screen. Whether you're in the middle of a task, on the move, or immersed in a digital experience, simple hand gestures let you stay focused while managing playback effortlessly. By replacing physical buttons with intuitive motion, Mudra Link makes everyday media interaction more natural, accessible, and hands-free.





This latest update builds on the powerful Gesture Mapper feature introduced in April 2025. The Mudra Link’s Gesture Mapper allows users to customize how specific hand gestures control digital actions. With it, gestures like a tap, pinch, or flick can be assigned to commands such as mouse clicks, directional input, or, now, media controls. This gives users greater flexibility to tailor their interaction style across apps, devices, and environments.





The Gesture Mapper feature in Mudra Link empowers users to personalize their digital experience by assigning intuitive hand gestures to a wide range of commands. Whether it’s streamlining productivity workflows, enabling hands-free control during physical activity, or enhancing accessibility for those with limited mobility, Gesture Mapper offers a flexible, user-centric approach to interaction. It’s especially valuable when paired with augmented reality glasses or other wearables, where traditional input methods may be limited. From creatives and power users to individuals navigating immersive environments, this feature brings a new level of customization and convenience to everyday device use.





The latest Mudra Link update includes a required firmware upgrade that enhances performance, improves stability, and enables the new media control features. Users will also benefit from a streamlined onboarding experience and various bug fixes. The updated software and firmware are now available for Mac and Windows and should be downloaded to ensure access to all the latest features and improvements.







About Wearable Devices







Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.





Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (XR). In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from AR/VR/XR to smart environments.





By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.







Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits and advantages of our products and technology, our aim to make neural input as intuitive and accessible as possible, and our future new updates. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 20, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





Investor Relations Contact





Michal Efraty







IR@wearabledevices.co.il





