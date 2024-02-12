News & Insights

Markets
WLDS

Wearable Devices Announces Collaboration Agreement With Qualcomm Tech

February 12, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) announced a collaboration agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to enhance the user experience with intuitive, gesture-based interactions in augmented reality and virtual reality environments.

Under this agreement, Wearable Devices' Mudra technology, known for its touchless control capabilities, will be optimized to work with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WLDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.