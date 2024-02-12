Wearable Devices Announces Collaboration Agreement With Qualcomm Tech

(RTTNews) - Monday, Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) announced a collaboration agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to enhance the user experience with intuitive, gesture-based interactions in augmented reality and virtual reality environments.

Under this agreement, Wearable Devices' Mudra technology, known for its touchless control capabilities, will be optimized to work with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform.

