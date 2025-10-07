WealthBridge Sells Out of Its $3.7 Million Constellation Brands Position

Key Points

Sold 23,045 shares of Constellation Brands; estimated transaction value of ~$3.75 million based on average pricing for the quarter ended 2025-09-30.

The trade represented a 1.16% reduction of 13F assets for the period ended Q3 2025; transaction value equaled 1.16% of reported AUM.

Post-sale stake: zero shares, valued at $0.

The position accounted for 1.22% of fund AUM prior to liquidation in Q3 2025.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. fully exited its position in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), selling 23,045 shares during Q3 2025 for an estimated $3,749,000.

What happened

According to a filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 06, 2025, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. sold all 23,045 shares of Constellation Brands held as of the prior quarter ended 2025-09-30. The estimated trade size was $3,749,000. The fund no longer holds any shares of the company after this transaction.

What else to know

This transaction was a full exit; Constellation Brands now represents 0% of the fund’s 13F assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

JPM: $18.65 million (5.7% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

GS: $17.46 million (5.4% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

ORCL: $15.81 million (4.9% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

V: $13.37 million (4.1% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

ETN: $13.28 million (4.1% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

As of 2025-10-07, Constellation Brands shares were priced at $141.70, with a one-year change of -42.55% and a one-year alpha vs S&P 500 of -59.3 percentage points (source: FMP, as of 2025-10-07).

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $10.06 billion Net Income (TTM) $-442.30 million Dividend Yield 2.93% Price (as of market close 2025-10-03) $141.70

Company Snapshot

Constellation Brands produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits under brands such as Corona, Modelo, Kim Crawford, and Meiomi.

It distributes to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy.

The company targets adult consumers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy.

Constellation Brands leverages a broad distribution network and multi-channel sales strategy to sustain its market presence.

Its scale and brand strength are evident in its portfolio of well-known brands.

Foolish take

WealthBridge Investment Counsel's decision to liquidate its Constellation Brands position is certainly understandable, as the stock battles a wide array of headwinds.

First, a recent Gallup poll showed that only 54% of U.S. adults self-report as alcohol drinkers. This figure was the lowest mark in the poll's history, which has been active for 90 years.

Making matters worsefor the company, drinking-age Gen Z'ers consume about 20% less alcohol than the older generations, implying that the situation may not improve over the long term.

Second, a recent Constellations Brands' omnibus survey showed that 70% its meaningfully large Hispanic customer base continues to feel concerned about their personal finances, impacting discretionary spending.

Finally, while the company eked past earnings expectations on October 7th, comparable sales and adjusted earnings per share dropped by 8% and 15%, respectively.

All combined, this decline in alcohol consumption -- paired with nearly $3 billion in writedowns from an ill-timed investment in a cannabis company -- has helped Constellation's stock drop 48% from its highs.

With that said, Modelo remains the No. 1 beer brand in dollar sales in the U.S., and the company continues to take market share in the shrinking industry.

Now paying a well-funded (and all-time high) dividend yield of 2.8%, Constellation Brands could be an intriguing value stock or turnaround story at just 12 times forward earnings.

However, investors need to remember the numerous headwinds facing the company. I'd personally want to see Constellation Brands stabilize and deliver some type of growth again before considering buying.

Glossary

13F assets: Securities reported by institutional investment managers on SEC Form 13F, typically U.S.-listed equities and related instruments.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment manager on behalf of clients.

Full exit: When an investor sells all holdings of a particular security, reducing its position to zero.

Alpha: A measure of an investment’s performance relative to a benchmark, showing outperformance or underperformance.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its current share price, expressed as a percentage.

Wholesale distributors: Companies that buy products in bulk from producers and sell them to retailers or other businesses.

On-premise locations: Places where products are consumed on site, such as bars, restaurants, or hotels.

Multi-channel sales strategy: Selling products through multiple distribution methods, such as retail, wholesale, and online channels.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



