Wealth Manager Turns to JBND, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Purchased 169,022 shares of JBND; estimated transaction value of $9.17 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value increased by $9.14 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement

Post-trade holdings: 178,190 shares valued at $9.63 million

JBND now accounts for 1.31% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

On January 20, 2026, Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC disclosed a buy of J.P. Morgan Active Bond ETF (NYSE:JBND), adding 169,022 shares in an estimated $9.17 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a SEC filing dated January 20, 2026, Capital Advisors Wealth Management, LLC increased its position in J.P. Morgan Active Bond ETF by 169,022 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of this buy was $9.17 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The position’s end-of-quarter value rose by $9.14 million, incorporating both share purchases and price appreciation.

What Else to Know

This was a buy, taking the JBND stake to 1.31% of the fund's 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:FNDF: $48.51 million (6.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VIG: $45.40 million (6.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVV: $42.48 million (5.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IWF: $39.67 million (5.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:VCIT: $32.61 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of January 20, 2026, shares were priced at $53.87, up 7.4% over the past year, lagging the S&P 500 by 5.7 percentage points.

Dividend yield stood at 4.5%; shares were 3.4% below their 52-week high.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $5.9 billion Price (as of market close January 20, 2026) $53.87 Dividend yield 4.5% 1-year total return 7.4%

ETF Snapshot

Actively managed ETF seeking to outperform the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index over a three to five year market cycle, primarily through diversified bond investments.

Portfolio is composed of at least 80% bonds, with holdings diversified across various fixed income securities to manage risk and capture yield opportunities.

Structured as an ETF.

J.P. Morgan Active Bond ETF is a large-scale, actively managed fixed income fund. The ETF employs a flexible bond strategy, aiming to outperform its benchmark by leveraging the expertise of J.P. Morgan’s investment team and dynamic portfolio management. Its competitive edge lies in its active approach and diversified bond exposure, targeting both income and total return for investors seeking core fixed income allocation.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

Capital Advisors, an independent wealth management firm based out of Yakima, Washington, recently acquired approximately 169,000 shares of J.P. Morgan Active Bond ETF (JBND). Here’s what investors need to know.

First off, JBND is an active bond ETF, meaning the fund holds a large share of fixed-income assets across the investment grade landscape which are actively traded by the fund managers. These holdings include sovereign entity assets (e.g., U.S. Treasury notes), corporate issuance, and mortgage-backed securities. In short, the fund holds a variety of fixed-income products which diversifies both its credit risk and sector risk profile.

Turning to its investment specifics, the fund boasts a 4.5% dividend yield, making it appealing to those seeking to generate income from their investments. As for performance, the fund has generated a two-year total return of 12.4%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. As for fees, the fund does have an expense ratio of 0.25%, meaning that someone who invests $10,000 in the fund should expect to pay $25 in annual fees.

In summary, income-oriented investors that want to diversify their fixed-income portfolio may be wise to consider JBND, given its solid yield, decent performance, and relatively-low fees.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.