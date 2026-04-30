Wealth Manager Sheds $9.2 Million Worth of ETF, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 311,686 shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF, with an estimated trade value of $9.24 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value fell by $9.80 million, reflecting both share sales and changes in the stock’s price

Transaction accounted for 4.33% of WJ Wealth Management's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade stake: 32,096 shares valued at $889,976

The position now represents 0.42% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Harbor ETF Trust - Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF ›

On April 28, 2026, WJ Wealth Management, LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 311,686 shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSE:WINN), an estimated $9.24 million transaction based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated April 28, 2026, WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold 311,686 shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the first quarter. The sale’s estimated value was $9.24 million, based on the mean closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $9.80 million, reflecting both the share reduction and price changes.

What else to know

Following the sale, WINN now accounts for 0.42% of WJ Wealth Management’s reportable U.S. equity assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: JPST: $22.03 million (10.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: CGDV: $17.39 million (8.1% of AUM)

NYSE: FLXR: $16.81 million (7.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: BINC: $11.44 million (5.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: DFLV: $8.52 million (4.0% of AUM)

As of April 28, 2026, WINN shares were priced at $31.33, up 25.3% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by 3.8 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.098 Billion Price (as of market close April 28, 2026) $31.33 One-year total return 25.32% Exchange NYSE

ETF snapshot

The investment strategy focuses on U.S. equities with above-average long-term growth prospects, with up to 20% allocated to foreign issuers, including emerging markets.

The underlying portfolio is primarily composed of common and preferred stocks, reflecting a non-diversified structure designed to capture concentrated growth opportunities.

Fund structure is an ETF, offering liquidity and transparency.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF seeks capital appreciation by investing in a select portfolio of growth-oriented equities, primarily in the United States. The fund leverages active management to identify companies with superior long-term growth potential, while maintaining flexibility to invest in international markets. Its non-diversified approach provides focused exposure to high-conviction holdings, aiming to outperform broad-market benchmarks over time.

What this transaction means for investors

WJ Wealth Management, an investment advisor based in Arizona, recently sold $9.2 million worth of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, there’s WINN’s performance. Shares of this fund have advanced by 92% over the last three years, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. That’s better than the benchmark S&P 500 index, which has generated a total return of 78% over the same period, with a CAGR of 21.1%.

Turning to fees, WINN has an expense ratio of 0.57%, which is slightly above average across the entire universe of ETFs. However, since WINN is actively managed, higher fees are part of the package.

As for holdings, the fund is loaded with big tech stalwarts like Nvidia, Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet. Indeed, Magnificent Seven stocks make up 49% of the fund’s overall holdings.

All in all, WINN is a fund many investors will want to consider. Its excellent performance will undoubtedly appeal to many, particularly growth investors. However, its 0.57% expense ratio may put it out of reach for extremely cost-conscious investors.

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Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.