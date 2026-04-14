This Wealth Manager Just Made a $7 Million-Dollar Bet on BLCR

Key Points

Kelly Financial Services LLC initiated a new stake of 168,755 shares in BLCR; the estimated transaction value was $7.3 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The position accounts for 1.7% of the fund's AUM (as of the latest 13F filing), placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 13, 2026, Kelly Financial Services LLC established a new holding of 168,755 shares in the BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR). The estimated transaction value was $7.3 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $6.9 million, reflecting both the trade and price changes during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 1.7% of reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing include: NYSEMKT: IVV: $39.04 million (9.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: CORO: $28.58 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVE: $25.06 million (6.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVW: $21.49 million (5.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DYNF: $20.96 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of April 14, 2026, BLCR shares were priced at $45.16, up about 54% over the past year, and outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 25 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.0 billion Expense ratio 0.36% Dividend yield 0.28%

ETF snapshot

The iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize total return by investing primarily in large-capitalization U.S. equities. Portfolio managers use a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to build the portfolio -- leaning on BlackRock's research team to identify opportunities across the large-cap landscape. The result is a fund that looks a lot like a broad-market holding, but with the potential for alpha generation over passive alternatives.

What this transaction means for investors

Kelly Financial Services’ purchase of BLCR is a minor signal worth noting -- not because of the size of the trade, but because of what it represents. This was a brand-new position, with Kelly deploying more than $7 million into an actively managed large-cap ETF during a quarter when markets have been choppy and investor conviction has been tested.

That kind of buy is often a sign that a portfolio manager sees something they like. In this case, BLCR has been a strong performer -- up 54% over the past year, a run that has outpaced the S&P 500 by about 25 percentage points. For some investors, that kind of momentum actually discourages buying (why chase something that's already had a stellar run?). Kelly apparently sees it differently, suggesting the fund believes BlackRock's active management approach continues to offer value even at current prices.

For everyday investors, the bigger takeaway might be this: actively managed large-cap ETFs like BLCR represent a middle ground between pure index exposure and stock-picking. They offer the tax efficiency and liquidity of an ETF wrapper, while still allowing portfolio managers to tilt away from the market when they see fit. With just a 0.26% dividend yield and with BLCR sitting near its 52-week high, this isn't a value play -- it's more of a growth-and-momentum bet. Whether that suits your own portfolio depends on how you're already positioned in U.S. equities.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.