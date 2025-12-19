Wealth Manager Bets on BOND With 40,000 Shares Added

Key Points

Heirloom Wealth Management increased its stake in PIMCO Active Bond ETF (NYSE:BOND) by 40,231 shares, a position value change of approximately $4.27 million, according to its November 10, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 10, 2025, Heirloom Wealth Management purchased an additional 40,231 shares of PIMCO Active Bond ETF during the third quarter. The post-trade stake totals 482,494 shares, representing a $45.04 million position and accounting for 10.88% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity portfolio.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: BOND: $45.04 million (10.9% of AUM) DFIP: $45.00 million (10.9% of AUM) GOOGL: $31.91 million (7.7% of AUM) NVDA: $29.51 million (7.1% of AUM) MSFT: $28.03 million (6.8% of AUM)

As of November 9, 2025, shares were priced at $93.49; the one-year price change is 7.34%, underperforming the S&P 500 by 5.32 percentage points.

by 5.32 percentage points. BOND’s annualized dividend yield was 5.07% as of November 10, 2025

The fund held 43 reportable positions after the filing, with total 13F AUM of $413,916,332.

ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close November 7, 2025) $93.49 Dividend yield 5.07% 1-year total return 7.34%

ETF snapshot

The ETF employs an actively managed fixed income strategy focused on investment grade debt securities.

Its managers can allocate up to 30% of assets to high-yield bonds and uses derivatives for yield and risk management.

The ETF structure provides liquidity, transparency, and a focus on income generation for core bond market exposure.

PIMCO Active Bond ETF is a large-scale, actively managed fixed income fund with a market capitalization of $5.91 billion. The fund's strategy leverages PIMCO's expertise to seek attractive risk-adjusted returns through diversified exposure to investment-grade and selected high-yield bonds. Its competitive edge lies in active portfolio management, a flexible mandate, and a consistent focus on income generation for institutional and individual investors.

Foolish take

A bond ETF is a basket of many different bonds that you can buy and sell as a single equity. The PIMCO Active Bond ETF contains primarily government-related, securitized, and investment-grade credit bonds, which helps to mitigate risk while maximizing the returns investors receive from capital gains, dividends, and interest.

The PIMCO ETF is rebalanced monthly and pays a monthly dividend. It seeks to track the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index, which includes most U.S. investment-grade bonds with maturities of at least one year. The index is market-weighted, which means larger securities have more influence over the index. Because the index tracks U.S. Treasuries, agency bonds, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities, it benefits from falling interest rates.

The ETF has underperformed the S&P 500 this year, which remains propelled by investor enthusiasm in artificial intelligence and related tech stocks. Some of those tech leaders, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Microsoft, are also in Heirloom Wealth Management's top five holdings. However, Heirloom's nearly 10% increase in BOND shares, already its largest position, may indicate management's desire to double down on a safer, more diversified, allocation.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

Actively managed: A fund where managers make ongoing decisions about portfolio composition, rather than following a fixed index.

Fixed income: Investments that pay regular interest, such as bonds or other debt securities.

Investment grade: Bonds rated as relatively low risk of default by credit rating agencies.

High yield bonds: Bonds with lower credit ratings, offering higher interest rates due to increased risk.

Derivatives: Financial contracts whose value is based on underlying assets, such as options, futures, or swaps.

Swaps: Derivative contracts where two parties exchange financial instruments or cash flows.

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets managed by an investment firm or fund.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Risk-adjusted returns: Investment returns evaluated in relation to the amount of risk taken to achieve them.

Sarah Sidlow has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

