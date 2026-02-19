Wealth Manager Bets Big on International ETF

Key Points

Financial Council bought 159,189 shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF; estimated trade value $10.55 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value rose by $10.80 million, reflecting both trading activity and market price movement.

Transaction represented a 4.21% change in Financial Council, LLC’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

Post-trade holding: 210,729 shares, valued at $14.15 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The ETF now comprises 5.65% of the fund’s 13F assets, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Msci Acwi Ex U.s. ETF ›

On Feb. 4, 2026, Financial Council, LLC disclosed a buy of 159,189 shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX), an estimated $10.55 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Feb. 4, 2026, Financial Council, LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 159,189 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the buy was $10.55 million, based on the quarterly average price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $10.80 million, reflecting both new purchases and changes in share price.

What else to know

Following the buy, ACWX accounts for 5.65% of Financial Council, LLC’s reportable assets under management

Fund’s top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:CGGO: $51.40 million (20.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGGR: $20.43 million (8.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:IUSG: $14.44 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $12.89 million (5.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SPYV: $12.85 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of Feb. 4, 2026, shares were priced at $71.20, down 1.6% from the 52-week high

One-year total return for ACWX is 35.4%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 21.4 percentage points over the same period

Dividend yield stands at 2.7% as of Feb. 5, 2026

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close Feb. 4, 2026) $71.20 Dividend yield 2.7% 1-year total return 35.4%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy seeks to track the performance of the MSCI ACWI ex U.S. Index, providing broad exposure to developed and emerging markets outside the United States.

Portfolio is diversified across international equities, with holdings spanning multiple sectors and regions, reflecting the composition of the underlying index.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF offers investors access to a globally diversified portfolio of non-U.S. equities, capturing both developed and emerging markets. The fund's strategy leverages a market capitalization-weighted index methodology to mirror the performance of international equity markets while excluding U.S. exposure. With significant assets under management and a competitive dividend yield, the ETF is positioned as a core international equity holding for institutional portfolios seeking broad diversification and efficient market access.

What this transaction means for investors

This is a sizable purchase for Financial Council, adding some $10 million to its position in ACWX and making the ETF a top-five holding in the entire portfolio.

It really reflects a larger trend in the market as investors look for better value and growth opportunities outside the U.S., where many large-cap stocks are overvalued.

Over the past year, ACWX blew away the S&P 500, returning about 30%. The S&P 500 has gained roughly 11% over the past 12 months, as of Feb. 19.

This all-world ETF is a great diversifier, tracking more than 1,700 large- and mid-cap stocks from both developed countries and emerging markets. The largest holdings are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), Samsung, and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML),

The ETF is already up 8% year-to-date, offsetting the flat returns for the S&P 500 so far this year. With international and emerging markets expected to perform relatively well versus U.S. stocks again this year, this looks like a good buy and an excellent diversifier.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Msci Acwi Ex U.s. ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Msci Acwi Ex U.s. ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Msci Acwi Ex U.s. ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 19, 2026.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Apple, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.