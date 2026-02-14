This Wealth-Creating Machine Continues to Deliver Strong Results

Key Points

Brookfield Corporation delivered strong earnings growth and shareholder returns in 2025.

The company is benefitting from its thematic investment approach.

That strategy has it on track to deliver robust earnings growth over the next five years.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Corporation ›

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) is coming off another strong year. The global investment firm grew its distributable earnings by 11% in 2025 to a record $5.4 billion. That helped support its ability to continue generating market-crushing total returns. Brookfield delivered a 21% return in 2025 (exceeding the S&P 500's 18% return) and has delivered a 19% annual return over the past three decades (outperforming the S&P 500's 11% average annual return). At that rate, Brookfield would have grown a $10,000 investment into more than $1.8 million over the last 30 years.

Here's a look at the company's strong performance in 2025, which should continue in 2026 and beyond.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Another exceptional year

Brookfield Corporation's three platforms -- asset management, wealth solutions, and operating businesses -- had strong years. The company's asset management business grew its fee-bearing capital to $603 billion, driving a 22% increase in fee-related earnings to $3 billion. Meanwhile, its wealth solutions business grew its earnings by 24%, driven by strong investment performance and the continued expansion of its insurance asset base. Finally, Brookfield's operating businesses (infrastructure, renewable power, industrial services, and real estate) continue to generate growing cash flows.

The company sold a record $91 billion in assets last year, capitalizing on strong market conditions to cash in on the value created by its operations-oriented investment strategy. Meanwhile, it deployed $126 billion into new investments last year. Brookfield also repurchased over $1 billion of its shares at an average price of $36 (a 50% discount to its estimated intrinsic value of $68 per share). The company also continues to grow its dividend (it recently hiked the payout by 17%).

Building toward more value creation

Brookfield's strategy is to identify themes that enable it to invest capital into growing sectors. The most prominent theme it currently sees is the need for large-scale infrastructure to support AI growth. The company estimates that the world will need to invest $7 trillion over the next decade on data centers, power generation, compute infrastructure, grid modernization, fiber networks, and other related infrastructure. It's a massive opportunity that Brookfield is working to capitalize on by partnering with the best companies.

For example, Brookfield is partnering with Nvidia to build AI factories (purpose-built AI data centers). The semiconductor giant is a cornerstone investor in Brookfield's first AI Infrastructure Fund, which aims to invest up to $100 billion in AI infrastructure, including the construction of AI factories. Brookfield is also supporting the power needs of AI and cloud computing giants Microsoft and Google. It signed the largest-ever hydropower deal with Google and the biggest-ever power framework agreement with Microsoft.

Brookfield's thematic investment strategy positions it to grow its earnings per share by more than 20% annually over the next five years. That sets it up to achieve its long-term objective of delivering total returns of more than 15% annually.

This wealth-creating machine isn't slowing down

Brookfield Corporation has created tremendous value for its shareholders over the decades. It's in a strong position to continue enriching investors going forward. Its thematic investment approach has enabled it to home in on the AI infrastructure megatrend, which should drive robust growth over the next several years. With its share price currently trading well below its intrinsic value, Brookfield looks like a terrific investment today.

Should you buy stock in Brookfield Corporation right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookfield Corporation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookfield Corporation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Alphabet and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.