A wealth advisor said goodbye to a tech ETF but not to the sector

Key Points

Sold 34,133 shares of JTEK; estimated trade size ~$2.93 million based on quarterly average price

Net position value change was -$3.07 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movement over the quarter

Transaction size was 1.26% of fund AUM

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value

JTEK previously accounted for 1.35% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter

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On May 7, 2026, Resolute Wealth Strategies, LLC reported selling its entire stake in J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK), an estimated $2.93 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Sold 34,133 shares of JTEK; estimated trade size ~$2.93 million based on quarterly average price

Net position value change was -$3.07 million, reflecting both trading and stock price movement over the quarter

Transaction size was 1.26% of fund AUM

Post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value

JTEK previously accounted for 1.35% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 7, 2026, Resolute Wealth Strategies, LLC liquidated its position in J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF, selling 34,133 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $2.93 million, based on the mean unadjusted close from January 1 to March 31, 2026. The fund held no shares after the trade. The position's quarter-end value changed by -$3.07 million, a figure that reflects both share sales and price fluctuations.

What else to know

Resolute Wealth Strategies, LLC fully exited JTEK; post-trade holding is 0% of reported 13F AUM

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: AAPL: $32.72 million (14.1% of AUM) NYSE: JGRO: $13.59 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE: FBND: $11.48 million (5.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $10.12 million (4.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $9.50 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of May 6, 2026, shares of JTEK were priced at $101.56, up 42.4% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 11.04 percentage points

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close May 6, 2026) $101.56 One-year price change 42.4%

ETF snapshot

JTK’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities of technology and technology-enabled companies identified as market leaders with underappreciated growth potential.

The fund structure is an exchange-traded fund; expense ratio data is currently unavailable.

It targets U.S.-listed technology and technology-enabled companies with strong growth prospects.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF seeks to capture the performance of leading U.S. technology and technology-enabled companies through a rules-based, actively managed approach. The fund is designed to identify firms where future growth prospects are underestimated by the market, providing investors with targeted exposure to high-conviction technology equities. With a substantial asset base and a focus on market leadership, the ETF aims to deliver differentiated returns within the technology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Resolute Wealth Strategies fully exited JTEK sometime during Q1 2026. It wasn't a core position, and the ETF had outperformed meaningfully over the prior year — a reasonable setup for profit-taking ahead of a rebalance. The rest of the filing makes clear this wasn't a tech call. Resolute still holds meaningful positions in large-cap tech names and several sector-tilted ETFs, and the firm's overall positioning still leans toward the kinds of companies JTEK targets. The sector exposure didn't go anywhere — the wrapper did. That's worth sitting with if you own JTEK. Resolute effectively traded a rules-based actively managed tech ETF for individual names and other funds. Whether that tradeoff — active selection versus concentrated single-stock exposure — makes sense for your own portfolio is a different question than what this filing answers.

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Seena Hassouna has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.