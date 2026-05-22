Weak Demand Weighs on 3M's Consumer Unit: What Lies Ahead?

3M Company MMM has been plagued by softness in its Consumer segment of late. In the first quarter of 2026, the company’s Consumer segment’s adjusted organic revenues declined 1.3% year over year. Ongoing softness in consumer retail markets, owing to muted consumer discretionary spending, remained a major headwind over the past several quarters.



Consumer-focused businesses globally are facing a challenging macroeconomic environment due to inflationary pressure, muted discretionary spending and changing buying patterns. These headwinds have affected demand for everyday household and personal-use products, limiting growth opportunities for the company’s consumer operations. Weakness in housing-related activity has also weighed on the home improvement business, an important revenue contributor for the segment. At the same time, demand for the packaging and expression products also remained low in the first quarter.



Despite these challenges, 3M retains a strong market presence, supported by a diversified product portfolio and recognized brands across home care, safety and lifestyle categories. The company is focusing on operational efficiency, portfolio optimization and innovation to navigate soft demand conditions while protecting margins. Also, improving macroeconomic conditions and stabilization in consumer spending could gradually support recovery.



Although weak demand for products continues to affect the Consumer segment in the near term, 3M’s cost-control efforts and diverse business portfolio are expected to support growth.

Segmental Snapshot of MMM’s Peers

Among 3M’s major peers, Avery Dennison Corporation’s AVY Materials Group delivered reported sales of $1.65 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 11.4% year over year. Avery Dennison’s segment sales rose 3.6%, excluding currency, and 1.9% organically. Avery Dennison’s segment’s mid-single-digit volume/mix growth was partly offset by deflation-related price reductions.



MMM’s another peer, The Procter & Gamble Company’s PG Fabric & Home Care segment generated revenues of $7.4 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The Procter & Gamble segment’s results were up 7% year over year. The Procter & Gamble segment also delivered 3% organic sales growth in the quarter.

The Zacks Rundown for MMM

Shares of 3M have increased 2.7% in the past year against the industry’s decrease of 4.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, 3M is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93X, above the industry average of 14.01X. MMM carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMM’s earnings for 2026 has increased 0.6% in the past 60 days.



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MMM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.