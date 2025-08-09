We Found 5 Side Hustles That Pay Daily — No Degree Needed

No matter if you’re unemployed or have a full-time office job, just about everyone is interested in finding ways to bring in a little more income. Side hustles, or a part-time job to bring in extra income, have long been a solution, especially among younger adults.

Read More: I Asked AI To Make Me As Much Money As Possible — Here’s What Happened, According to Codie Sanchez

Try This: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

A recent consumer survey from Intuit found that 65% of Americans aged 18 to 35 work or plan to work a side hustle for an additional income stream. GOBankingRates compiled a list of five side hustles that don’t require a degree and can help you earn money daily.

Yard Work

Yard work covers a broad range of labor around houses, including mowing the lawn, pulling weeds, setting up irrigation systems, and designing outdoor landscapes. This type of physical labor doesn’t require a degree, but having experience in the work will keep interested clients calling you back, per ZipRecruiter.

To find this type of work, try advertising on social media or distributing fliers about your offerings around nearby neighborhoods. The hourly rates will vary significantly by the services you’re providing, the area you’re working in and your personal preference. However, the average hourly rate for yard work is $17.22 in the U.S.

For You: 12 Best Things To Sell at a Pawn Shop for Extra Cash

Digital Freelancing

Sites like Upwork and Fiverr allow you to advertise just about any type of digital service that you can coordinate over the internet. You’ll find people willing to write out scripts for long-form YouTube videos, content creators ready to make you unique memes and professional-grade video animators. Any service that you can think up, you can advertise. Upwork also allows you to browse jobs and apply for work if you’re looking for ideas or jobs.

Keep in mind that these tend to be very competitive platforms, so you’ll need to find a way to distinguish yourself from everyone else on the site. However, if you’ve got an interesting or practical skill set, all you need to do is set up a profile and start promoting yourself. You set your own prices, so survey the competition and determine how much you’ll charge for your work. Because the types of jobs vary widely, there isn’t an average rate for work on these sites.

Food Delivery

If you’ve got access to a mode of transportation, taking on some food delivery gigs can help you make a bit more income. While having a driver’s license and access to a vehicle can be beneficial, it’s not always necessary. Many food delivery drivers use bikes to deliver the food and items ordered to customers. Some popular food delivery brands include:

DoorDash

Uber Eats

Grubhub

Instacart

Amazon Flex

Each platform has its own way to estimate payments. Drivers usually don’t receive a flat hourly rate. Companies calculate their pay using a combination of factors, such as distance traveled, task complexity, base fare, incentives and customer tips. The more deliveries you make in a period, the more you’ll earn. However, the average hourly rate for food delivery drivers in the U.S. is $18.45, according to ZipRecruiter.

Dog Walker

For animal lovers, dog walking won’t even seem like a job. Helping out busy pet owners can be a lucrative and healthy way to spend your time. Dog walkers usually coordinate with owners to make a set schedule where they’ll go to the house and walk the dog. This job may involve walking multiple dogs at the same time.

Walking isn’t always the only task. Dog walkers are always responsible for the health and well-being of the pets under their supervision. Some dog walkers might also help with training, feeding or pet sitting duties. ZipRecruiter said dog walkers make $17.20 per hour on average in the U.S.

Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistants are contractors who help companies with administrative work. This work can take many forms depending on the employer’s needs, including:

Bookkeeping

Customer service

Social media management

Email marketing

Data entry

Transcription

Research

Administrative support

Because they are virtual, you’ll be able to work remotely. While not every employer requires more than a high school diploma, some may want an associate’s or bachelor’s degree. In the U.S., the average hourly rate for a virtual assistant is $24.40, according to ZipRecruiter.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: We Found 5 Side Hustles That Pay Daily — No Degree Needed

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.