We Did The Math OEF Can Go To $267

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares S&P 100 ETF (Symbol: OEF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $266.92 per unit.

With OEF trading at a recent price near $243.14 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.78% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of OEF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), NIKE Inc (Symbol: NKE), and Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL). Although T has traded at a recent price of $16.31/share, the average analyst target is 35.27% higher at $22.06/share. Similarly, NKE has 23.47% upside from the recent share price of $92.00 if the average analyst target price of $113.59/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting AAPL to reach a target price of $205.42/share, which is 16.35% above the recent price of $176.55. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of T, NKE, and AAPL:

Combined, T, NKE, and AAPL represent 9.32% of the iShares S&P 100 ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares S&P 100 ETF OEF $243.14 $266.92 9.78% AT&T Inc T $16.31 $22.06 35.27% NIKE Inc NKE $92.00 $113.59 23.47% Apple Inc AAPL $176.55 $205.42 16.35%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

