We Did The Math IHF Can Go To $325

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (Symbol: IHF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $324.85 per unit.

With IHF trading at a recent price near $271.55 per unit, that means that analysts see 19.63% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IHF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH), and Addus HomeCare Corp (Symbol: ADUS). Although HIMS has traded at a recent price of $5.78/share, the average analyst target is 26.51% higher at $7.31/share. Similarly, OPCH has 24.44% upside from the recent share price of $31.57 if the average analyst target price of $39.28/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ADUS to reach a target price of $114.14/share, which is 23.65% above the recent price of $92.31. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HIMS, OPCH, and ADUS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF IHF $271.55 $324.85 19.63% Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS $5.78 $7.31 26.51% Option Care Health Inc OPCH $31.57 $39.28 24.44% Addus HomeCare Corp ADUS $92.31 $114.14 23.65%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

