We Did The Math VYM Can Go To $144

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: VYM), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $144.29 per unit.

With VYM trading at a recent price near $131.27 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.92% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VYM's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP), Interparfums Inc (Symbol: IPAR), and Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN). Although HP has traded at a recent price of $18.10/share, the average analyst target is 40.88% higher at $25.50/share. Similarly, IPAR has 17.20% upside from the recent share price of $140.79 if the average analyst target price of $165.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CWEN to reach a target price of $35.92/share, which is 15.90% above the recent price of $30.99. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HP, IPAR, and CWEN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF VYM $131.27 $144.29 9.92% Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP $18.10 $25.50 40.88% Interparfums Inc IPAR $140.79 $165.00 17.20% Clearway Energy Inc CWEN $30.99 $35.92 15.90%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

