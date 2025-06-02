We Did The Math IUSG Can Go To $157

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (Symbol: IUSG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $157.15 per unit.

With IUSG trading at a recent price near $141.73 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.88% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IUSG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Light & Wonder Inc (Symbol: LNW), Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT), and Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA). Although LNW has traded at a recent price of $90.12/share, the average analyst target is 17.90% higher at $106.25/share. Similarly, CBT has 12.46% upside from the recent share price of $74.69 if the average analyst target price of $84.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ORA to reach a target price of $83.10/share, which is 11.80% above the recent price of $74.33. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LNW, CBT, and ORA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF IUSG $141.73 $157.15 10.88% Light & Wonder Inc LNW $90.12 $106.25 17.90% Cabot Corp. CBT $74.69 $84.00 12.46% Ormat Technologies Inc ORA $74.33 $83.10 11.80%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CNVY

 Institutional Holders of EERN

 SOFI market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.