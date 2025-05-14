Bitcoin

WE CAN’T LET ATLANTA WIN THE HASH LEAGUE!

May 14, 2025 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by Juan Galt for Bitcoin Magazine->

Bitcoin Magazine

WE CAN’T LET ATLANTA WIN THE HASH LEAGUE!

After inventing the Hash League competition at Bitcoin Plus Plus Austin, ATLBitlab is dominating the leaderboards. Bitcoiners worldwide need to step up and stop them!

Last week at Bitcoin Plus Plus Austin, Stephen and Maru Sabando from the Atlanta Bitcoin Community dominated the conference’s hackathon.  He who plugs the most hash rate wins and Atlanta is dominating! 

I for one think Austin should be giving them serious competition given the concentration of Bitaxes in offices all over the city. Who will step up and start the Austin Hash Force? Will Nashville answer the call? Someone needs to challenge the Atlanta Bitaxe army.

Their project called Hash League pits Bitcoin communities against each other in a war for hash rate. He who plugs the most hash rate wins! 

Their interface vibes on a dark mode slick neon design as you’d expect from deeply cypherpunk projects with a sense of aesthetics.

SHOW INTERFACE PICTURE

tlanta Hash Force is dominating the game,

Right now the Atlanta Hash Force is dominating the game, possibly because no one else knows the game is taking place, but you no longer have that excuse! 

To join the frey simply click the ‘add your pool’ button and fill out the form. Might need to start your own local mining pool, a topic beyond the scope of this take but hey, I’m sure you can vibe code one easily enough. 

During the hackathon they delivered a short demo if you want to see it, taking home 5 million sats, multiple Bitaxes and prices and a few tickets to future Bitcoin Plus Plus events.

Rumors on the internet say Hash League is secretly backed by Bitaxe in a bid to “sell shovels” in the upcoming hash wars among hyper competitive Bitcoin tribes, but these rumours remain entirely unsubstantiated. 
EMBED https://youtu.be/cLLpmbg4KKk?t=2706

This post WE CAN’T LET ATLANTA WIN THE HASH LEAGUE! first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Juan Galt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.