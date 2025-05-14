Bitcoin Magazine



WE CAN’T LET ATLANTA WIN THE HASH LEAGUE!

After inventing the Hash League competition at Bitcoin Plus Plus Austin, ATLBitlab is dominating the leaderboards. Bitcoiners worldwide need to step up and stop them!

Last week at Bitcoin Plus Plus Austin, Stephen and Maru Sabando from the Atlanta Bitcoin Community dominated the conference’s hackathon. He who plugs the most hash rate wins and Atlanta is dominating!

I for one think Austin should be giving them serious competition given the concentration of Bitaxes in offices all over the city. Who will step up and start the Austin Hash Force? Will Nashville answer the call? Someone needs to challenge the Atlanta Bitaxe army.

Their project called Hash League pits Bitcoin communities against each other in a war for hash rate. He who plugs the most hash rate wins!

Their interface vibes on a dark mode slick neon design as you’d expect from deeply cypherpunk projects with a sense of aesthetics.



SHOW INTERFACE PICTURE

Right now the Atlanta Hash Force is dominating the game, possibly because no one else knows the game is taking place, but you no longer have that excuse!

To join the frey simply click the ‘add your pool’ button and fill out the form. Might need to start your own local mining pool, a topic beyond the scope of this take but hey, I’m sure you can vibe code one easily enough.

During the hackathon they delivered a short demo if you want to see it, taking home 5 million sats, multiple Bitaxes and prices and a few tickets to future Bitcoin Plus Plus events.



Rumors on the internet say Hash League is secretly backed by Bitaxe in a bid to “sell shovels” in the upcoming hash wars among hyper competitive Bitcoin tribes, but these rumours remain entirely unsubstantiated.

EMBED https://youtu.be/cLLpmbg4KKk?t=2706

This post WE CAN’T LET ATLANTA WIN THE HASH LEAGUE! first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Juan Galt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.