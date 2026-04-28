WDC's Q3 Earnings Likely to Beat Estimates: How to Play the Stock?

Western Digital Corporation WDC is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 30, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.41, suggesting a rise of 77.2% from the year-ago reported number. Management projects non-GAAP earnings of $2.30 (+/-15 cents).

The consensus estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $3.24 billion, suggesting a 41% jump from the prior-year quarter’s figure. At the midpoint of guidance, the company expects non-GAAP revenues of $3.2 billion (+/- $100 million), up 40% year over year.

The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.2%.



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WDC’s Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Western Digital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Western Digital presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.53% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Key Factors to Watch for in WDC’s Q3 Earnings

Western Digital’s fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have been fueled by continued momentum in data center demand and heightened adoption of its high-capacity drives. It has repositioned itself as a data infrastructure backbone. Roughly 90% of revenue is now tied to AI/cloud demand. As generative and agentic AI become central to business productivity, AI is emerging as a key driver of transformation. Inference is now the dominant workload, powering chatbots, virtual assistants and CRM tools, while advances in robotics and autonomous systems are accelerating the rise of large multimodal models.

At the core of this evolution is data fueling everything from training to inference. As data volumes and value grow, so does the need for scalable storage. The combined expansion of AI and cloud is driving strong demand for high-density storage solutions, and WD is addressing this by partnering with hyperscalers to deliver reliable, high-capacity drives with optimal performance and cost efficiency. It is advancing areal density gains, accelerating its HAMR and ePMR roadmaps and driving adoption of higher-capacity and UltraSMR drives.

The reliability, scalability and TCO benefits of its ePMR and UltraSMR technologies remain key to its success in the data center market. Western Digital plans to build on this with its next-generation HAMR drives. To support this effort, it acquired intellectual property and talent to strengthen its in-house laser development capabilities. The company also announced UltraSMR-enabled JBOD platforms in partnership with software ecosystem partners, broadening UltraSMR adoption. These platforms offer significantly higher storage density than conventional drives, delivering hyperscale-level performance while enabling more efficient and sustainable large-scale data analytics. Firm purchase orders with its top seven customers are secured through 2026, supported by multi-year commercial agreements with three of its top five customers extending into 2027 and 2028. These commitments highlight strong customer relationships and confidence in its capacity to meet growing exabyte-level demand.



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Margins are improving due to higher pricing power, shift toward high-capacity enterprise drives and operating leverage in manufacturing. For the fiscal third quarter, it expects non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 47-48%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $380 million and $390 million. Interest and other expenses are anticipated to be approximately $50 million.

Western Digital is returning strong value to shareholders while continuing to invest for growth. In the fiscal second quarter, the company generated $745 million in operating cash and $653 million in free cash flow, up 95% year over year. It returned more than 100% of this free cash flow to shareholders, including $615 million in share repurchases and $48 million in dividends. Since launching its capital return program in fiscal 2025, it has returned $1.4 billion. In February 2026, the board also approved an additional $4 billion buyback authorization.

Despite strong momentum, risks remain. Western Digital is highly dependent on a small group of hyperscale customers for a significant portion of its revenue, making it vulnerable to shifts in their spending. The storage industry is also inherently cyclical, with periods of rapid growth often followed by downturns. In addition, the company faces intense competition from peers like Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX and Micron Technology MU, which could pressure pricing and market share.

WDC Stock vs. Industry

WDC’s shares have rallied 888.6% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Computer-Storage Devices industry’s rise of 450.6%. The stock has also outpaced the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500’s growth of 54.3% and 33.2%, respectively.



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The company has outperformed its competitors, STX and MU, during the same time frame. STX has gained 630.2% while MU has risen 582.3%. WDC has, however, underperformed the separated Flash business from its own, Sandisk Corporation SNDK, which has soared 3149%.

Key Valuation Metric of WDC

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 31.33 forward earnings compared with 16.81 for the industry.



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MU, STX and SNDK are trading at multiples of 6.24X, 33.34X and 13.26X, respectively.

Investment Approach: Before WDC’s Q3 Earnings

Western Digital has become a key enabler of the AI economy. The bullish case rests on strong AI-driven demand, sold-out capacity and improving margins with solid pricing power. However, the main concern is that much of this optimism is already reflected in the valuation, meaning upcoming earnings must live up to expectations. Overall, WDC remains a high-quality AI infrastructure play, but heading into fiscal third-quarter results, it presents a high-risk, high-reward setup where performance needs to confirm that the AI storage boom is not only real but accelerating.

WDC appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution.

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Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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