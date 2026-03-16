WDAY vs. IBM: Which Enterprise Software Stock is the Better Buy Now?

Workday, Inc. WDAY and International Business Machines Corporation IBM are leading players in the enterprise software and cloud solutions for large organizations. Workday specializes in cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and financial management software. The company’s cloud-based platform integrates finance and HR into a single system, making it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



On the other hand, IBM offers cloud and data solutions that aid enterprises in digital transformation. In addition to hybrid cloud services, the company provides advanced information technology solutions, computer systems, quantum computing and supercomputing solutions, enterprise software, storage systems and microelectronics.



Let us delve a little deeper into the companies’ competitive dynamics to understand which of the two is relatively better placed in the industry.

The Case for WDAY

Workday is expanding its portfolio beyond core HCM solutions into the financial domain. It is customizing its solutions for diverse industries and verticals, including education, public services and financial services. This has helped the company achieve strong renewals and expand its customer base, as businesses aim to consolidate spend and improve efficiency. The growing clout of Workday Prism Analytics and Adaptive Insights business planning cloud offerings holds promise. Workday’s diversified product portfolio continues to yield a steady flow of customers. The partnership with Alight to deliver an integrated payroll experience to customers across several European regions has expanded its global footprint. The company’s collaboration with the AWS marketplace has also led to multiple customer wins.



Management is putting a strong focus on integrating advanced AI and ML capabilities. The ongoing AI-powered product development emphasizes natural language generation, content search, summarization, content augmentation and document understanding. Workday is focusing on deeply embedding AI within enterprise workflows to improve decision-making, automation and productivity. The company has been aggressively integrating AI across its enterprise cloud platform, especially in HR, finance, workforce planning and automation. It has recently introduced Workday Illuminate, which integrates generative AI into enterprise workflows for AI-powered workforce insights.



However, despite efforts to broaden its market presence, Workday continues to derive 75% of its revenue from the United States. The lack of geographical diversity exposes the company to various market risks. Economic downturns, shifts in consumer preferences and changes in the regulatory environment often adversely impact Workday’s revenues and profitability. Stiff competition in the HCM and financial management software market from established players like Oracle Corporation ORCL has led to pricing pressure. In addition, the company’s margin continues to be affected by higher operating and SG&A expenses, primarily due to an increase in headcount and marketing spending.

The Case for IBM

IBM is poised to benefit from healthy demand trends for hybrid cloud and AI, which drive the Software and Consulting segments. The company’s growth is expected to be aided by analytics, cloud computing and security in the long term. With a surge in traditional cloud-native workloads and associated applications, along with a rise in generative AI deployment, there is a radical expansion in the number of cloud workloads that enterprises are currently managing. This has resulted in heterogeneous, dynamic and complex infrastructure strategies, which have led firms to undertake a cloud-agnostic and interoperable approach to highly secure multi-cloud management, translating into a healthy demand for IBM hybrid cloud solutions.



In addition, the buyout of HashiCorp has significantly augmented IBM’s capabilities to assist enterprises in managing complex cloud environments. HashiCorp’s tool sets complement IBM Red Hat’s portfolio, bringing additional functionalities for cloud infrastructure management and bolstering its hybrid multi-cloud approach.



Despite solid hybrid cloud and AI traction, IBM is facing stiff competition from Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN AWS and Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Azure. Increasing pricing pressure is eroding margins, and profitability has trended down over the years, barring occasional spikes. The company’s ongoing, heavily time-consuming business model transition to the cloud is a challenging task. Weakness in its traditional business and foreign exchange volatility remain significant concerns.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for WDAY & IBM?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Workday’s fiscal 2027 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 11.6% and 14.2%, respectively. The EPS estimates have been trending flat over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBM’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 5.5% and 6.7%, respectively. The EPS estimates have trended up 1.1% over the past 60 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation of WDAY & IBM

Over the past year, Workday has plunged 46.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 8.1%. IBM has lost 2.6% over the same period.



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Workday looks more attractive than IBM from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/sales ratio, IBM’s shares currently trade at 3.22 forward sales, slightly higher than Workday’s 3.17.



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WDAY or IBM: Which is a Better Pick?

Both Workday and IBM carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Both companies expect their sales and profits to improve in the current fiscal. IBM has better price performance and better estimate revisions compared with Workday, although it is a bit expensive in terms of valuation. Workday has shown steady revenue and EPS growth for years, while IBM has been facing a bumpy road. Investors looking for faster revenue growth and an expanding SAAS market may lean toward Workday, while those seeking a broad, resilient tech play may favor IBM. Although there is not much to choose from in terms of Zacks Rank, IBM holds a competitive edge in most metrics and appears to be a better investment option at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.