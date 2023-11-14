WD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.64, changing hands as high as $80.98 per share. Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WD's low point in its 52 week range is $61.06 per share, with $101.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.28.

