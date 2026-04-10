WD-40 Company Justifies Sell-Side Support With Q2 Results

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) stock presented a buying opportunity ahead of its fiscal Q2 2026 earnings release, which analysts and institutional investors took advantage of. Following the release, results and guidance justified that support, validating the long-term outlook for cash flow and capital returns. Capital returns are a critical element, as this cash-generating machine pays dividends and buys back shares.

The dividend is substantial, yielding about 1.8% with shares near the low end of a long-term trading range, and is reliable at 62% of earnings. The 62% payout ratio is a bit high, relative to market averages, but underpinned by a high-margin business and a fortress balance sheet.

Earnings growth is also included in the forecast, supporting an outlook for healthy, sustainable distribution increases. As it stands, the company has increased its payment for 17 consecutive years and is on track to continue the trend indefinitely.

The buybacks are also substantial, providing a catalyst for investment in 2026. The company has a long-standing authorization but doesn’t always use it. In 2026, the story is that buybacks are underway and accelerating, with executives planning to exhaust the existing allotment by fiscal year-end. The plan is a resounding affirmation of the company’s growth outlook and cash-generating ability; additional authorization is likely by year’s end or alongside the year-end report. Buyback activity in Q2 reflects the acceleration, with the quarterly count down an average 0.4% compared to the year-to-date 0.3% decline. About $14 million remains under the existing authorization, representing about 0.45% of the pre-release market cap.

Analyst Sentiment Firmed and Institutions Bought WDFC Ahead of Its Q2 Report

MarketBeat data shows that analyst sentiment and institutional support strengthened for WDFC ahead of its fiscal Q2 release. MarketBeat tracks only four analysts with coverage, a tepid figure but bolstered by their consensus price target, new price target revisions, and institutional activity.

Analysts rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a 67% Buy-side bias and more than 35% upside from the critical support level. A recent update following the release came from William Blair, who pegged the stock at Outperform. Additional bullish activity is expected now that guidance is in.

Institutional activity is more robustly bullish, with them owning more than 90% of the stock and accumulating over the preceding three months. Their activity netted more than $2 in shares for each $1 sold during the period and ramped in Q1 ahead of the release.

The buying activity also aligns with technical action, which reflects bottom in late 2025 and accumulation in early 2026. The likely outcome is that this group continues to provide support at the critical $205 level and may accelerate activity in Q2.

Short interest is a concern, albeit a small one, given the Q2 results and technical outlook. While up nearly 10% as of late March, the 5.5% short interest is insufficient to cap gains given institutional support. The more likely outcome is that shorts begin to cover positions, helping solidify the bottom and increase rebound potential. Investors should be aware that this retail stock tends to swing widely. While a bullish swing is brewing, an equally large pullback will likely follow.

WDFC at Buyable Bottom in Early April

WDFC’s stock price surged ahead of its report, confirming the presence of support at the critical level. The critical level is near $205, but support may be advancing. The pre-release move put price action in alignment with a cluster of moving averages, revealing three market forces: long-, mid-, and short-term traders, coming into alignment. In this scenario, the stock price is set to advance, with resistance targets near $240 and $255. The $255 target is the critical resistance target because it marks the top of a trading range. A move above it would signal a fundamental market shift, opening the door to a larger advance.

And the results? WD-40 Company outperformed on the top and bottom lines, driven by organic growth and foreign-exchange (FX) tailwinds that continue to blow. The 10.7% top-line growth outpaced consensus by a slim margin, with FX-neutral growth at 6%, driven by a 13% gain in core Maintenance products. Looking ahead, the company expects full-year pro forma growth of nearly 7% and EPS of nearly $5.95 at the midpoint of the range. Balance sheet highlights reveal that cash is down only minimally, the business is well-capitalized, assets are flattish, liabilities are down, and equity is rising despite the share buybacks.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.