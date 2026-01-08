WD-40 Co Q1 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - WD-40 Co (WDFC) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $17.45 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $18.93 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $154.42 million from $153.49 million last year.

WD-40 Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.45 Mln. vs. $18.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $154.42 Mln vs. $153.49 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 - $6.15 Full year revenue guidance: $630 - $655 mln

