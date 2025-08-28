WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (Symbol: WBIY) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), which makes up 1.34% of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (Symbol: WBIY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $779,102 worth of FLO, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FLO:
FLO — last trade: $15.08 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/27/2025
|Thomas Caldecot Chubb III
|Director
|3,000
|$16.88
|$50,640
|05/27/2025
|William Jameson McFadden
|Director
|3,000
|$16.92
|$50,760
|05/27/2025
|George E. Deese
|Director
|6,000
|$16.84
|$101,039
