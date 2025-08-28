WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (Symbol: WBIY) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), which makes up 1.34% of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (Symbol: WBIY), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $779,102 worth of FLO, making it the #32 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FLO:

FLO — last trade: $15.08 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/27/2025 Thomas Caldecot Chubb III Director 3,000 $16.88 $50,640 05/27/2025 William Jameson McFadden Director 3,000 $16.92 $50,760 05/27/2025 George E. Deese Director 6,000 $16.84 $101,039

