WBI BullBear ETF (WBIL) Hits Fresh 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, the WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF WBIL is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and jumped 54.7% from its 52-week low price of $24.28 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

WBIL in Focus

This is an actively managed fund that aims to deliver long-term capital appreciation while also offering the potential for current income. The product charges 155 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All World ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

The WBIL fund recently reached a 52-week high, as its quality-focused strategy has resonated well in the current market environment. As an actively managed fund, WBIL targets stocks with strong fundamentals. Amid economic uncertainty, investors often rotate into high-quality companies with durable cash flows, as these businesses provide a defensive, safe-haven approach.

More Gains Ahead?

WBIL may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 54.71 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.