Waystar Issues FY26 Guidance

February 17, 2026 — 07:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) said, for fiscal 2026, the company expects: total revenue to be between $1.274 billion and $1.294 billion, adjusted EBITDA to be between $530 million and $540 million, non-GAAP net income to be between $317 million and $335 million, and non-GAAP net income per share to be between $1.59 and $1.68.

Fourth quarter net income was $19.99 million or $0.10 per share, comapred to $19.08 million or $0.11 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.36 from $0.29. Revenue was $303.5 million, up 24% year-over-year.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Waystar shares are up 2.63 percent to $23.00.

