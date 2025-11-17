Ways AI Is Changing Everyday Banking

AI is quickly transforming the banking world. If you use online banking, there’s a good chance you’ve experienced at least some of this firsthand.

More than half — 54% — of bank customers have used a GenAI tool, according to J.D. Power. This is especially popular with the under-40 population, as 72% have used a banking chatbot.

As for why financial institutions are making the shift to AI, the vast majority — 85% — are using AI to drive operational efficiency, per KPMG. Another 70% are prioritizing the use of these tools to drive innovation and relevance.

It’s suddenly everywhere, but AI technologies are still relatively new. Keep reading to learn four ways it’s currently changing everyday banking, so you don’t get caught off guard.

Heightened Security

Seventy percent of banks use agentic AI, according to a 2025 survey conducted by MIT Technology Review Insights. Of these, 56% said these systems are highly capable of improving fraud detection, and 51% said they can enhance security.

This is good news, as you want your bank to make security a top priority. If AI can curb security threats, you can feel more confident that your money is in the safest possible place.

Improved Customer Service

Chances are, you’ve already interacted with a banking chatbot. If you haven’t, you’re in the minority.

Only 37% of U.S. banking customers haven’t interacted with a banking chatbot, according to a 2025 Deloitte survey. Of the nearly two-thirds who had engaged with a banking chatbot, 60% did so for technical support and 53% used the service for inquiries about existing accounts.

Most people have worked with a banking chatbot, but there may be some room for improvement. When reaching out for routine queries, 74% of customers preferred a human to a chatbot.

Of those partial to a chatbots, 78% chose them for their quick responses and 69% for their ability to handle simple queries. Therefore, it’s possible chatbots work for some banking inquiries, but others are currently best served by an actual person.

Customized Account Alerts

Keeping track of issues related to your bank account can feel like a part-time job. Given this, it might not be surprising that 62% of bank customers are willing to try AI-driven personalized account alerts to help avoid service charges and fees, according to J.D. Power.

Putting technology to work, if AI can save customers time and money, this is likely to be a major selling point.

Personalized Product Recommendations

Forty-two percent of bank customers would take personalized product recommendations from an AI agent, according to J.D. Power. Some banks have already instituted services with similar features.

For example, Bank of America connects customers with Erica, a virtual financial assistant that help explain financial topics, manage accounts, answer questions and connects users to financial specialists.

